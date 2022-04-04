The researchers sought to determine the differences in asthma prevalence between and within sexual identity groups among smokers and obese people for a study. To investigate asthma prevalence by sexual identity, smoking status, and obesity status, researchers used data from the 2017–2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health on adults (N=128,319) to do weighted multivariable logistic regression analysis, marginal estimates, and margin split. Asthma was reported by 66% of the research participants. Furthermore, 42% of asthma patients were obese, 10% were daily cigarette smokers, and 6% were classified as bisexual. Bisexual (daily smokers=78% vs former smokers=72%) and heterosexual (daily smokers = 68% vs former smokers=65%) people had a higher risk of asthma than lesbian/gay daily smokers (86%) or former smokers (75%). Daily smokers (68–86%) had the highest risk of asthma of any sexual identity grouping. Obese bisexual (73%) or lesbian/gay (72%) people were more likely than heterosexuals to have asthma (69%). Obese (73%) or overweight (72%) bisexuals (compared to normal normal weight=70% or underweight=51%) and obese (69%) or overweight (65%) heterosexuals (compared with normal weight=62% or underweight=57%) had the highest rates of asthma within their groups, whereas overweight people (overweight=81% vs underweight=79%, normal weight = 78%, and obese=72%) had the lowest rates within lesbian/gay persons. Smoking and obesity were associated with an increased risk of asthma, with sexual minorities having a significantly higher likelihood of being diagnosed with asthma than heterosexuals. The outcomes will help shape future longitudinal and experimental investigations that look into the processes that cause asthma in sexual and gender minorities.

