For a study, researchers sought to analyse the challenges that people with intestinal stomas confront. A qualitative descriptive phenomenologic design was utilised by the authors. Individuals with intestinal stomas residing in Eskişehir who were 18 years or older and did not have any mental, physical, or communicative impairments made up the research group. The criterion and snowball sampling procedures were utilised. From June to September 2019, data were gathered using a personal characteristics questionnaire and a semistructured interview. Personal attributes data were examined numerically and proportionally, while qualitative data were assessed using the MAXQDA 2020 application (VERBI Software, Berlin, Germany).

The study results were categorised into two categories: (1) themes developed using the Roy’s Adaptation Model and (2) additional themes. Difficulties connected to the physiologic adaptation mode and interdependent adaptation mode were noticed in the themes constructed using the Roy’s Adaptation Model, whereas difficulties owing to a lack of knowledge and economic concerns were regularly mentioned in other topics. Most people had sleep disruptions, had problems with family and friends because of physiologic and psychological anguish, had no training for stoma care, food, or sexual life, couldn’t manage with stoma concerns, and had financial difficulty obtaining stoma bags and care supplies.

Reference:journals.lww.com/aswcjournal/Fulltext/2022/05000/Assessment_of_the_Difficulties_Experienced_by.11.aspx