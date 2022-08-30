For a study, researchers sought to enhance preventative initiatives and decrease needless fatalities due to drug-induced anaphylaxis (DAF), to identify patterns and major concerns through a systematic study.

The estimated DAF rate was 0.13–0.53/106 people per year. The prevalence of DAF is generally rising globally over time, with healthcare settings accounting for 62% of cases with a comparable gender distribution and an average age of 53. The most often mentioned substances in these cases were NSAIDs, radio-contrast media, anesthetics, and antibiotics. The 3 main comorbidities were asthma, cardiovascular illnesses, and a personal history of medication allergies. Cardiovascular and respiratory problems were the main symptoms. Only 29% of the publications mention using adrenaline.

The prevalence of DAF was rising globally, and most instances were iatrogenic. In order to avert needless fatalities, the first comprehensive evaluation of DAF highlighted significant inadequacies. Patients older than 54 years old who had a personal history of drug allergy or hypersensitivity with minimal or insufficient allergological work-up, cardiovascular disease, and/or asthma who required frequent hospitalization and/or medical help were considered to have the DAF phenotype. There was an increased risk for those who require regular intravenous antibiotic therapy and/or who were undergoing surgery or image-guided radiocontrast procedures.

Reference: journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2022/08000/Global_patterns_of_drug_allergy_induced.3.aspx