The 8th Joint ACTRIMS-ECTRIMS meeting – the largest international conference focused on research in multiple sclerosis (MS), will be held in a virtual format from September 11-13, 2020, with a special encore session featuring Late-Breaking News and a COVID-19 Session on September 26. At this virtual conference – MSVirtual2020 – highly regarded scientists, neurologists, clinicians and researchers from around the world will be presenting the latest research, clinical trial outcomes and diagnostic advances in multiple sclerosis (MS). Here’s a peek at the schedule on Saturday:

Late Breaking News

Primary astrocytopathy has a detrimental effect on remyelination efficacy of parenchymal oligodendrocyte precursor cells.

Authors: M. Lohrberg A. Winkler J. Franz F. Van Der Meer A. Barrantes-Freer C. Stadelmann

Presentation Number LB01.01

Lecture Time 09:00 – 09:12

Phase 2 clinical trial evidence that a retinoid-X receptor agonist promotes remyelination in people with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis

Authors: W. Brown N. Cunniffe F. Prados B. Kanber J. Jones E. Needham Z. Georgieva D. Rog O. Pearson J. Overell D. Macmanus R. Samson J. Stutters C. Gandini Wheeler-Kingshott A. Michell P. Connick R. Franklin S. Chandran D. Altmann D. Chard A. Coles

Presentation Number LB01.02

Lecture Time 09:12 – 09:24

Neutrophil granulocyte markers in cerebrospinal fluid differentiate NMOSD and anti-MOG antibody associated disease from MS in acute disease phase

Authors: M. Watanabe S. Schaedelin A. Maceski D. Rey J. Oechtering J. Lambert T. Plavina P. Patel K. Masaki N. Isobe T. Matsushita J. Kira P. Benkert L. Kappos J. Kuhle D. Leppert

Presentation Number LB01.03

Lecture Time 09:24 – 09:36

Brain microstructural and metabolic alterations detected in vivo at the onset of the first demyelinating event.

Authors: S. Collorone F. Prados B. Kanber N. Cawley C. Tur F. Grussu B. Solanky M. Yiannakas I. Davagnanam C. Gandini Wheeler-Kingshott F. Barkhof O. Ciccarelli A. Toosy

Presentation Number LB01.04

Lecture Time 09:36 – 09:48

Network analysis identifies gut bacteria associated with multiple sclerosis relapse among pediatric-onset patients

Authors: M. Horton K. McCauley J. Graves J. Ness Y. Harris L. Benson B. Weinstock-Guttman A. Waldman M. Rodriguez L. Krupp A. Belman T. Casper J. Rose J. Hart X. Shao H. Tremlett S. Lynch L. Barcellos E. Waubant

Presentation Number LB01.05

Lecture Time 09:48 – 10:00

Interrupting disease modifying treatment for pregnancy in multiple sclerosis – effect on disease activity and serum neurofilament light chain

Authors: Ö. Yaldizli P. Benkert F. Bedussi S. Schaedelin J. Oechtering A. Ceschi A. Maceski A. Orleth A. Salmen C. Granziera L. Achtnichts C. Pot R. Du Pasquier P. Lalive S. Müller L. Kappos C. Gobbi D. Leppert C. Zecca J. Kuhle

Presentation Number LB01.06

Lecture Time 10:00 – 10:12

COVID-19 Late Breaking Abstracts

COVID-19 in people with MS: A large community-based study of the UK MS Register

Authors: N. Evangelou R. Das Nair R. Hunter K. Tuite-Dalton A. Coles R. Dobson M. Duddy D. Ford S. Hughes O. Pearson L. Middleton D. Rog E. Tallantyre R. Middleton R. Nicholas

Presentation Number SS02.01

Lecture Time 10:45 – 10:57

Comparison of COVID-19 outcomes between racial groups in the COViMS registry

Authors: A. Salter G. Cutter R. Fox J. Halper B. Bebo P. Kanellis K. Costello A. Cross D. Li S. Newsome K. Rammohan

Presentation Number SS02.02

Lecture Time 10:57 – 11:09

Evidence of an Increased Burden of Humoral Autoimmunity in the CSF and plasma of COVID-19 Patients with Comorbid Neurologic Dysfunction

Authors: C. Bartley S. Farhadian T. Ngo B. Phiney M. Salemi R. Dandekar B. Alvarenga I. Hawes R. Loudermilk T. Huynh S. Spudich S. Pleasure M. Wilson

Presentation Number SS02.03

Lecture Time 11:09 – 11:21

First results of the COVID-19 in MS Global Data Sharing Initiative suggest anti-CD20 DMTs are associated with worse COVID-19 outcomes

Authors: S. Simpson-Yap E. De Brouwer T. Kalincik N. Rijke J. Hillert C. Walton G. Edan Y. Moreau T. Spelman L. Geys T. Parciak C. Gautrais N. Lazovski A. Pirmani A. Ardeshirdavani L. Forsberg A. Glaser R. McBurney H. Schmidt A. Bergmann S. Braune A. Stahmann R. Middleton A. Salter A. Van Der Walt J. Rojas I. Van Der Mei R. Ivanov G. Sciascia Do Olival A. Dias M. Magyari D. Brum M. Mendes R. Alonso R. Nicholas J. Bauer A. Chertcoff A. Zabalza G. Arrambide G. Comi L. Peeters

Presentation Number SS02.04

Lecture Time 11:21 – 11:33

COVID-19 in persons with multiple sclerosis treated with ocrelizumab: pharmacovigilance update

Authors: R. Hughes K. Fitovski L. Whitley N. Jessop H. Schneble E. Muros-Le Rouzic A. Sauter R. Pedotti H. Koendgen

Presentation Number SS02.05

Lecture Time 11:33 – 11:45

Clinical Characteristics and Outcomes in Patients with Coronavirus Disease 2019 and Multiple Sclerosis

Authors: C. Louapre N. Collongues B. Stankoff C. Giannesini C. Papeix C. Bensa R. Deschamps A. Creange A. Wahab J. Pelletier O. Heinzlef P. Labauge L. Guilloton G. Ahle M. Goudot K. Bigaut D. Laplaud S. Vukusic C. Lubetzki J. De Seze

Presentation Number SS02.06

Presentation Number SS02.06

Lecture Time 11:45 – 11:57