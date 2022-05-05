Some research suggests that Caudal epidural block (CEB) may increase the likelihood of postoperative problems. Therefore, a study was conducted because there was doubt about the effect of CEB on surgical complications of hypospadias correction. For a study, the researchers sought to assess the complication rates of patients who received CEB after hypospadias surgery vs those who did not. From March 2018 to March 2019, a double-blind, randomized controlled experiment was done on boys aged 6–35 months who had hypospadias correction surgery in a university hospital. 60 patients were randomly randomized into 2 groups (group A: 31 and group B: 29). CEB was conducted on group B with 0.5 mg/kg of 0.125% bupivacaine (Marcaine). During the 6 months following surgery, researchers examined postoperative complications such as fistula, meatal stenosis, dehiscence, and bleeding. The patients were evaluated for potential problems 24 hours, 1 week, 1, 3, and 6 months after surgery. In terms of the frequency of dehiscence, fistula, and meatal stenosis, there were no significant differences between the 2 groups of patients (P>0.05). Furthermore, there was no statistically significant difference in complication rates between proximal and distal hypospadias (P=0.549). The study found that using caudal block anesthesia instead of general anesthetic did not increase surgical problems, indicating that the CEB protocol was safe for hypospadias treatment.

SOURCE:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1477513121005325