The goal of this study was to provide our single-center real-world experience with canakinumab in adult patients with familial Mediterranean fever (FMF). The data came from the Gazi FMF cohort, which was formed in 2010. From that year forward, all FMF sufferers were registered. An FMF diary or a mobile phone application was used to track the impact of FMF on their life. The records of patients who received canakinumab treatment were examined. In this study, 23 adult patients with FMF were included. The median age was 32 years, and the illness had been present for 26 years. Exon 10 MEFV mutations were found in 86 percent of individuals, who were either homozygous or compound heterozygous. Colchicine resistance or intolerance, amyloidosis, and chronic illness symptoms were all reasons for using an interleukin 1 inhibitor. All of the patients had previously utilized anakinra. Canakinumab was used for an average of 7 months. There was a comparison of pre-and post-canakinumab periods. The severity, length, frequency, C-reactive protein level, and erythrocyte sedimentation rate of the attacks all reduced dramatically, although serum creatinine and alanine aminotransferase levels remained unchanged. In 14 individuals, canakinumab resulted in full illness remission. Canakinumab was stopped in seven individuals. Pregnancy, axial spondyloarthropathy dominance, inflammatory bowel illness, patient refusal, and weight increase were the causes for cessation.

Canakinumab is effective in preventing FMF episodes while causing no serious side effects. Adult patients with FMF who are colchicine- and anakinra-resistant or -intolerant, as well as those with chronic symptoms of illness, may benefit from canakinumab treatment at a tailored dose and interval.

Reference:https://journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2020/01000/Effectiveness_of_Canakinumab_in_Colchicine__and.2.aspx