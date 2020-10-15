This study examined the prognostic accuracy of genotyping UM biopsied before or after administration of radiotherapy, by MSA.

407 UM patients treated at the Liverpool Ocular Oncology Centre between January 2011 to December 2017, were genotyped for chromosome 3 by MSA; 172 and 176 primary UM were sampled prior to and post irradiation, respectively.

Genotyping by MSA was successful in 396/407 (97%) of UM samples (196 males, 211 females; median age of 61 years (range 12 to 93) at primary treatment). There was no demonstrable association between a failure of MSA to produce a chromosome 3 classification and whether radiation was performed pre-biopsy or post-biopsy with an OR of 0.96 (95% CI 0.30 to 3.00, p=0.94). There was no evidence of association (measured as HRs) between risk of metastatic death and sampling of a primary UM before administration of radiotherapy (HR 1.1 (0.49 to 2.50), p=0.81). Monosomy 3 (HR 12.0 (4.1 to 35.0), p<0.001) was significantly associated with increased risk of metastatic death.

This study concluded that successful genotyping of UM using MSA is possible, irradiation status does not matter. No relevance was noted in the biopsy prior to radiotherapy increasing metastatic mortality.

Reference: https://bjo.bmj.com/content/104/10/1462?rss=1