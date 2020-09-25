Men with axillary hyperhidrosis have higher than average sweat rates. This perspiration is treatable using anhydrous aluminum chloride (AlCl3) solutions. But these therapies can cause skin irritation. The treatment efficacy decreases as the patients stop complying with the prescription. This study compares their effectiveness with over the counter (OTC) antiperspirant products.

The efficiency of clinical strength OTC antiperspirant available in a soft-solid form gets demonstrated here. Patients apply it during night time. Other male participants use prescription antiperspirant, aluminum chloride (6.5%). A single test compares the OTC solution to placebo using gravimetric hot room efficacy at 100 degree F and 35% humidity. The two similar tests compared the prescription drug to the same OTC antiperspirant. A trained grader performs a daily assessment of skin irritation side effects.

The placebo test indicates that the sweating rate decreases by more than 50% in about 85% of participants. The comparison test also confirmed OTC efficacy. It reduces the sweat rate by an average of 34% compared to the AlCl3 solution. The OTC product also significantly reduced skin irritation effects in the participants.

Heavy sweating can get efficiently treated by over the counter (OTC) products. These antiperspirants are a better alternative to anhydrous aluminum chloride.

