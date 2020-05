CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt registered 1,127 new coronavirus cases and 29 deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday, the highest daily increase.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 20,793, of which 5,359 have recovered, the ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad and Hesham Abdul Khalek; Writing by Ulf Laessing, Editing by Franklin Paul)