Although anthropometric and hormone-related variables are well-established endometrial cancer risk factors, little is known regarding their influence on endometrial cancer risk in non-White women.

In the Multiethnic Cohort (MEC) Study, 1150 invasive endometrial malignancies were detected among 110,712 women. The researchers estimated the risk ratios (HRs) and 95 percent confidence intervals (CIs) for race/ethnicity and risk variables across racial/ethnic groups for relationships with endometrial cancer risk.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A greater BMI at baseline or age 21 years was highly related to an increased risk (pint race/ethnicity 0.36). Except for African Americans, parity (vs nulliparity) was inversely related to risk in all groups (pint 0.006). In Whites and Japanese Americans, current use of postmenopausal hormones (PMH-E; versus never use) was related to an elevated risk (pint 0.002). Endometrial cancer risk was reduced in Japanese Americans and Latinas compared to Whites, but non-significantly greater in Native Hawaiians. The risk for African Americans was the same as it was for Whites.

Reference:www.nature.com/articles/s41416-021-01292-2