One of the most aggressive kinds of endometrial cancer, uterine serous carcinoma, is distinguished by poor outcomes and mutations in the tumor suppressor p53. The goal was to increase the therapeutic effectiveness of paclitaxel (PTX), the first-line therapy for endometrial cancer, in tumors with mutant p53 by employing polymeric nanoparticles (NPs).

First, the researchers determined the best NP formulation by analyzing release patterns as well as cellular uptake and viability trials. PTX-loaded NPs were not only superior to PTX in solution, but the combination of PTX-loaded NPs with the antiangiogenic molecular inhibitor BIBF 1120 increased synthetic lethality exclusively in cells with the loss-of-function (LOF) p53 mutant.

This combination medication significantly slowed tumor development and extended life in an endometrial cancer xenograft model. The findings give convincing support for further research into BIBF– and PTX-loaded NPs as a treatment option for LOF p53 cancers.

Reference:www.nature.com/articles/s41565-017-0009-7