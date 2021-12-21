For this study, researchers wanted to give the most recent information on the influence of ureteroscopy (URS) and percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) on renal function.

According to this review, endourological procedures have no negative effects on renal function and tend to improve it in patients who did not have impaired renal function before the surgery. Several variables tend to predispose patients to worsening renal function after the operation, including poor preoperative renal function, diabetes, hypertension, and numerous percutaneous tracts, and these patients should be advised and followed up on properly.

