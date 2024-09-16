Enhanced Survival Prediction in Gastric Cancer Using CRP and a GLIM-Based Nomogram

Photo Credit: Libre de Droit

The following is a summary of “A modified GLIM criteria-based nomogram for the survival prediction of gastric cancer patients undergoing surgical resection,” published in the September 2024 issue of Gastroenterology by Luo et al.

Researchers conducted a study to create a model using five GLIM variables to predict patient survival and improve counseling.

They included 301 patients with gastric cancer (GC) undergoing radical resection in the retrospective cohort study. C-reactive protein (CRP) was used as an inflammatory marker in GLIM criteria, and a nomogram was created to predict 5-year OS in patients with GC. Internal validation was performed using Bootstrap sampling, which was repeated 1000 times.

The results showed that of 301 patients, 20 (6.64%) died within 5 years; CRP enhanced the survival prediction model’s sensitivity and accuracy, with AUCs of 0.782 (0.694 to 0.869) for the model without CRP and 0.880 (0.809 to 0.950) for the model with CRP. Additionally, a GLIM-based nomogram achieved an AUC of 0.889. The C-index for predicting OS was 0.878 (95% CI: 0.823 to 0.934), and the calibration curve showed a good fit. Decision curve analysis (DCA) confirmed the clinical usefulness of the GLIM-based nomogram.

Investigators found that including CRP in the model improved the ability to predict survival in patients with GC, and the presented nomogram can accurately estimate 5-year survival after surgery.

