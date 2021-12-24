The drug reaction with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DReSS), also known as drug-induced hypersensitivity syndrome (DiHS), is a rare severe adverse drug response. It is critical to detect it since it is potentially lethal and can result in considerable morbidity. Since the earliest reports of drug responses associated with particular anticonvulsants that were characterized by fever, liver enzyme increase, and skin abnormalities, the ever-increasing awareness of this entity have allowed researchers to explain its physiopathology and clinical aspects in greater detail. It is now established that genetic variables, viral activity, and particular medication exposure all have a role in this condition. Although there is no commonly recognized marker for DReSS/DiHS, the range of clinical and laboratory characteristics has been better defined. The use of systemic corticosteroids is the basis of therapy, however alternative treatments such as intravenous immunoglobulin, cyclosporine, mycophenolate mofetil, rituximab, and cyclophosphamide have been documented. Researchers give a thorough review of the literature on DReSS/DiHS, concentrating on its history, etiology, diagnosis, treatment strategy, and prognosis.

