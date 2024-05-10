Evaluating Differences Between Creatinine-Based eGFR and Cystatin C

The following is a summary of “Cystatin C- and Creatinine-based Estimated GFR Differences: Prevalence and Predictors in the UK Biobank,” published in the April 2024 issue of Nephrology by Chen et al.

Differences between estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) based on cystatin C (eGFRcys) and creatinine (eGFRcr) are very common.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to evaluate factors contributing to disparities between eGFR values for proper guidance.

They used logistic regression to find lower eGFRcys or eGFRcr predictors in 468,969 UK Biobank participants. Two prediction models were built using clinical variables and lifestyle factors validated internally by 93,794 additional participants. eGFR difference was calculated as (eGFRcys-eGFRcr), and the result was classified under 3 groups, Lower eGFRcys (Difference < -15mL/min/1.73m2, concordant eGFRcys and eGFRcr (difference, -15mL ≤ 15 mL/min/1.73m2, and lower eGFRcr (difference, ≥15mL/Min/1.73m2.

The result showed mean eGFRcys: 88 ± 16 mL/min/1.763m2, eGFRcr: 95 ± 13 mL/min/1.73 m2. 25% in lower eGFRcys; 5% in lower eGFRcr. Predictors for lower eGFRcys: older age, male sex, South Asian ethnicity, current smoker, thyroid dysfunction, chronic inflammatory disease, steroid use, higher waist circumference, body fat, and urinary albumin-creatinine ratio >300 mg/g. Odds ratios are inversely related to lower eGFRcr—model’s area under the curve: 0.75; calibration: 1.00.

Investigators concluded that significant differences between eGFR values are associated with various factors, and the clinical model may identify individuals likely to have discrepant eGFR values.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2590059524000074