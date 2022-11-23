With the aid of computer-generated 3D imaging, researchers for a study sought to determine whether there was a difference in pancreatic volume between those who survived acute pancreatitis and those who did not.

Between January 2015 and December 2020, the single-center retrospective observational cohort study was carried out. Using codes from the International Classification of Diseases (ICD) (ninth edition, code 577.0 or 10th version, code K 85.0), the hospital automation system was utilized to diagnose patients with acute pancreatitis. The information collected from the hospital automation system was used to determine the pancreatic volumes, computed tomography severity index (CTSI), and modified computed tomography severity index (mCTSI) scores for the patients. The patients’ pancreatic volumes were calculated using a 3D imaging technique produced by a computer. Then, using a receiver operating characteristic (ROC) analysis, a statistical comparison of pancreatic volume, CTSI, and mCTSI in terms of mortality prediction was made.

The gender split among the 143 patients was 57.34% female, and 42.66% male. Pancreatic volume was used as a cutoff to determine death, and the value was >81.5 cm3 OR:17.43 (%95 CI: 2.2-138.1). At Cohen’s d:1.126, it showed 92.3% sensitivity, 60.0% specificity, 18.8% predictive power for the positive, and 98.7% for the negative. The area under the curve (AUC) value was found to be 0.787 [95% CI: 0.711-0.851] as a result of the ROC analysis of pancreatic volume in mortality prediction. The CTSI and mCTSI scores’ ROC analyses for predicting mortality produced AUC values of 0.822 (95%CI: 0.750-0.881) and 0.955 (95% CI: 0.907-0.983), respectively.

The pancreatic volume value needed to be clearly scored in either CTSI or mCTSI, despite the fact that both measure pancreatic enlargement and pancreatic necrosis and inflammation. Pancreatic volume beyond 81.5 cm was linked to higher mortality in the study population. Pancreatic volume was outperformed by CTSI and mCTSI scores in predicting mortality.

