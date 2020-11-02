EPIC-CP (expanded prostate index composite –for clinical practice) is a consolidated EPIC version for easy use in general medical care.

The study aims to evaluate EPIC-CP's (Portuguese version) efficiency in presenting the early functional results of cancer patients who were surgically treated. The study takes patients who self-administered EPIC-CP before and after a robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy between March 2017 and June 2018. They used Cronbach's alpha coefficient to understand internal consistency. The EPIC-CP was compared before and after surgery (6 months and one year).

150 patients answered EPIC-CP. Their median age was 62.7 +/- 8.5 years. Cronbach's alpha was between 0.75 and 0.77 in all domains of good internal consistency, except in

vitality domain (0.35). After six months, the domains of urinary and bowel continence worsened and increased. There was no significant increase in irritative symptoms or clinical implications. In the sexual domain, the score was worse and increased during the first six months.

EPIC-CP (Portuguese version) was found to be a reliable and accurate questionnaire for screening post-operative patients. It would help understand the early functional domains of subjects who underwent surgical treatment for prostate cancer.

Ref: https://bmcurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12894-020-00734-y