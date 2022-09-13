Estimating current spending for patients with heart failure (HF) informs the worth of preventative health initiatives, which is important given the rising cost of healthcare in the United States. This research aimed to provide an updated assessment of the rising cost of medical treatment for Americans living with HF in the United States. In order to determine the total cost of HF care in the United States, the authors combined MEPS (Medical Expenditure Panel Survey) data from 2009-2018. To arrive at both a mean and an incremental figure, expenditure estimates for HF were calculated using a 2-part model that accounted for demographics, comorbidities, and year. Health care costs for Americans with HF are significantly higher than those for those without HF, with an annual average of $28,950 (2018 inflation adjusted dollars) for those with HF and $5,727 for those without. The added cost of having a heart failure diagnosis was $3,594 per year compared to not having HF after controlling for age, gender, and other confounding factors. Total spending on HF rose from $26,864 per person per year in 2009–2010 to $32,955 in 2017–2018, a 23% increase over 10 years. Medical costs associated with heart attacks, diabetes, and cancer increased by 16%, 28%, and 16%, respectively, within the same time period. The annual cost was $12,569, most of which was hospitalization-related. The highest percentage increases in cost were seen for outpatient office-based treatment (41%) and prescription drugs (24%). The total yearly cost for individuals with HF was estimated to be $179.5 billion, with an incremental cost of $22.3 billion. The cost of treating HF is rising at a higher rate than treating other chronic illnesses.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S2213177922003122