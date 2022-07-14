Visual arts need the capacity to interpret, classify, identify, and comprehend a wide range of visual stimuli. These problems have the potential to activate and perhaps affect systems that are crucial for visual object recognition outside of the visual arts. A recently found domain-general object detection skill extends extensively across various visual activities. For a study, researchers sought to determine if expertise in visual arts is connected to this domain-general aptitude.

They created a new survey to assess general visual arts experience and used it to assess arts experience in 142 people and domain-wide object identification abilities. Despite their measures’ great reliability in a large sample size, they discovered considerable evidence (BF01=9.52) that there is no link between visual arts experience and general object identification skills. Furthermore, it showed that at least in samples ranging from low to fairly high levels of art expertise, experience in visual arts did not affect object recognition abilities or vice versa.

The approaches can be applied to different populations, and the findings should be repeated since they imply certain limitations for the applicability of visual literacy programs outside the visual arts.

Reference: jov.arvojournals.org/article.aspx?articleid=2778874