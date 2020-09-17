Pivotal trial results and late-breaking abstracts once again come out swinging against NSCLC and ES-SCLC lung cancer.

Key presentations include:

Exploratory data from the ADAURA Phase III Trial showing further support for the unprecedented patient benefit of osimertinib (Tagrisso)in the adjuvant treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor-mutated (EGFRm) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) also presented in a Presidential SymposiumOsimertinib is a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) tyrosine kinase inhibitor, with demonstrated efficacy as a frontline agent for metastatic NSCLC with confirmed EGFR-mutation, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The phase 3 ADAURA clinical trial attempted to assess whether this agent is also effective in earlier stages of metastatic disease characterized by EGFR mutation, namely as an adjuvant therapy after complete surgical resection of stage IB, II, or IIIA disease.

“For every non-squamous lung cancer, you can make the case for sequencing at some point. I think to sequence EGFR in early-disease patients can be useful, but we should start off in Asia, where EGFR mutation is about 30%. This practice might be slower to catch on in the US where EGFR mutation is only 10-15%. I expect soon that at the time of the initial pathology, we’ll probably get an immune profile, including PD-L1 expression, and some data on EGFR status, and you can even make a case that the paradigm might include some of the other targeted alterations like MET, ALK, or RAS,”says ADAURA senior investigator Roy Herbst, MD, PhD .