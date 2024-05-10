Exploring Behavioral Effects of Artisanal CBD in Adults with TRE

The following is a summary of “An observational time-series study on the behavioral effects of adjunctive artisanal cannabidiol use by adults with treatment-resistant epilepsies,” published in the April 2024 issue of Neurology by Brett et al.

Researchers conducted a prospective study investigating the use of cannabidiol (CBD) as an alternative therapy for treatment-resistant epilepsy (TRE) in individuals whose seizures are not adequately controlled by anti-seizure medications (ASMs).

They conducted a longitudinal, quasi-experimental, time-series study with adults with TRE. The aim was to assess how adding CBD to treatment impacted quality of life and psychological well-being. The study lasted about six months, with a one-month baseline before CBD use and around five months after initiation. Participants gave urine samples and completed behavioral questionnaires at baseline and twice during CBD use to evaluate quality of life, anxiety/depression, and adverse events.

The results showed that among the 10 cases analyzed, there was a significant improvement in quality of life, a decrease in anxiety symptoms, and fewer adverse events over time (P<0.05). Depression symptoms showed some progress but were not statistically significant. At the study’s outset, most participants had no CBD/metabolites in their urine, but after CBD was introduced, CBD/metabolites were detected. Missing data was addressed using multiple imputations, confirming the initial findings.

Investigators concluded that artisanal CBD use in a small group with TRE showed promise for managing behavioral, psychological symptoms and medication tolerability.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-024-03646-8