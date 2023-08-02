 Exploring Non-HDL Cholesterol as a Predictor of Cardiovascular Events - Physician's Weekly
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Exploring Non-HDL Cholesterol as a Predictor of Cardiovascular Events

Aug 02, 2023

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Hong S, Han K, Park JH, Yu SH, Lee CB, Kim DS. Higher non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol was higher associated with cardiovascular disease comparing higher LDL-C in nine years follow up: cohort study. J Lipid Atheroscler. 2023;12(2):164-174. Available at: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC10232221/.

erbeek R, Hovingh GK, Boekholdt SM. Non-high-density lipoprotein cholesterol: current status as cardiovascular marker. Curr Opin Lipidol. 2015;26:502-510.

Grundy SM, Stone NJ, Bailey AL, Beam C, Birtcher KK, Blumenthal RS, et al. 2018 AHA/ACC/AACVPR/AAPA/ABC/ACPM/ADA/AGS/APhA/ASPC/NLA/PCNA Guideline on the Management of Blood Cholesterol: a report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Task Force on Clinical Practice Guidelines. Circulation. 2019;139:e1082-e1143.

Di Angelantonio E, Sarwar N, Perry P, et al. Major lipids, apolipoproteins, and risk of vascular disease. JAMA. 2009;302:1993-2000.

Braunwald E. Control of residual dyslipidaemic risk. Eur Heart J. 2022;43:3824–3825.

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Sangmo Hong, MD, PhD

    Sangmo Hong, MD, PhD
    Associate Professor
    Division of Endocrinology & Metabolism
    Department of Internal Medicine
    Hanyang University Guri Hospital

    Sangmo Hong, MD, PhD, has no financial disclosures that are relevant to this article to report.

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

Physician’s Weekly Daily Brief

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PW PODCAST

Advertisement