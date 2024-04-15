Exploring the Distribution and Prevalence of Macular Fluid with CRAO and AION

The following is a summary of “Prevalence and Distribution of Macular Fluid with Central Retinal Artery Occlusion and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy,” published in the March 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Fouad et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study using optical coherence tomography (OCT) to investigate the prevalence and distribution of fluid in eyes with acute central retinal artery occlusion (CRAO) and non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (AION).

They analyzed patient records and OCT imaging, including patients with acute CRAO or AION, having macular OCT imaging, and without comorbidities causing macular fluid. They recorded baseline characteristics, VA, and fluid presence and distribution among retinal layers.

The results showed that in 16 eyes with acute CRAO, fluid was present in 5 eyes (31%), primarily subretinal (3 eyes) or intraretinal within the outer retinal layers (3 eyes). One eye exhibited inner retinal cysts. Among 11 eyes with acute AION, 8 (73%) had fluid. Subretinal fluid was found in 4 eyes, extending to the foveal area in 3. Outer and inner retinal cysts were observed in 6 versus 3 eyes, respectively. No eyes showed complex exudate deposition. VA improved over follow-up in the small subset of eyes with CRAO and macular fluid, while VA remained stable in eyes with AION.

Investigators concluded that macular fluid detected by OCT was a frequent finding in acute CRAO and AION, primarily located within the outer retina or subretinal space.

Source: dovepress.com/prevalence-and-distribution-of-macular-fluid-with-central-retinal-arte-peer-reviewed-fulltext-article-OPTH