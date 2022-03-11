Conditioned medium (CM) could be a promising therapy for discogenic pain, and the researchers sought to determine how effective it is in an in vitro model of the condition. Therefore, the researchers conducted a research project. TNF-inflamed Nucleus Pulposus (NP) and Annulus Fibrosus (AF) cells were used in the in vitro model. To assess the potential therapeutic value of CM and its components, extracellular vesicles (EVs) and soluble culture fraction (SF), cells were inflamed in 3 different ways: in the presence of the whole CM, isolated EVs, or SF, and the concentrations of pro-inflammatory cytokines, metalloproteinases (MMPs), and neurotrophic factors produced in each case were compared. Both in vitro gene expression by the NP and AF test cells and analysis of their protein content revealed high modulatory effects on inflammation and MMP inhibition in the presence of the whole CM. EVs and SF had similar but considerably lower effects on NP cells, which was especially noticeable. The outcomes revealed that complete CM had the most favorable influence on the regulation of pro-inflammatory and catabolic variables compared to EVs and SF. The outcomes implied that CM might have helped prevent inflammation and the subsequent intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration that caused discogenic pain.

Link:www.thespinejournalonline.com/article/S1529-9430(22)00035-3/fulltext