The following is a summary of “Influencing factors of interprofessional collaboration in multifactorial fall prevention interventions: a qualitative systematic review,” published in the May 2023 issue of Primary Care by Muusse, et al.

The global increase in the aging population has led to falls becoming a significant and growing health concern. Interprofessional multifactorial fall prevention interventions (FPIs) have proven effective in preventing falls among older adults residing in the community. However, a lack of interprofessional collaboration often hinders the successful implementation of FPIs. Therefore, it was crucial to understand the factors that influence interprofessional collaboration in multifactorial FPIs for community-dwelling older adults. For a study, researchers sought to provide an overview of these influencing factors.

A qualitative systematic literature review followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) statement. Eligible articles with a qualitative design were systematically searched in the Pubmed, CINAHL, and Embase electronic databases. The quality of the included studies was assessed using the Checklist for Qualitative Research by the Joann Briggs Institute. The findings were synthesized using a meta-aggregative approach, and confidence in the synthesized findings was established using the ConQual methodology.

Five articles met the inclusion criteria. The analysis of the studies identified 31 influencing factors for interprofessional collaboration, which were categorized as findings. The findings were further summarized into ten categories and combined to form five synthesized findings. The results indicated that communication, role clarity, information sharing, organization, and interprofessional aim were influential factors that impacted interprofessional collaboration in multifactorial FPIs.

The review provided a comprehensive summary of the factors influencing interprofessional collaboration in the context of multifactorial FPIs. The knowledge is particularly relevant given the multifactorial nature of falls, which requires an integrated, multidomain approach involving healthcare and social care. The findings can serve as a basis for developing effective implementation strategies aimed at improving interprofessional collaboration among healthcare and social care professionals working in multifactorial FPIs within the community.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02066-w