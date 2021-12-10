A strong and steady mentor relationship is a mutually rewarding experience that is an essential element of the natural growth of an academic medical career. The reviewers wanted to look into the benefits and drawbacks of becoming a mentor in today’s academic environment.

Mentorship may boost self-confidence in one’s ability to pick a vocation, boost academic productivity, and even motivate one to pursue a career in academic medicine. It is essential to aid in the improvement of medical trainees from various socioeconomic backgrounds. Mentors who are effective can act as role models for the next generation of doctors. However, in today’s academic medicine, the capacity to be an effective mentor is being tested.

An individual can feel fulfilled and be effective in educating and directing professionals into the new era of medicine by remaining up to date on the problems surrounding mentorship.

