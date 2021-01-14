This study aimed to evaluate the usefulness of SMIAs as a treatment modality in patients with maxillary fungal sinusitis and to compare the efficacy of SMIA with that of conventional MMA.

Researchers performed a retrospective study on consecutive patients with noninvasive fungal maxillary sinusitis. Twenty-one patients underwent endoscopic sinus surgery with the SMIA group, and the remaining 24 patients were treated with the conventional MMA group. Researchers reviewed medical records for history, clinical presentation, radiographic findings, surgical intervention, complications, and outcomes. Outcomes consisted of the VAS for the main symptoms and maxillary sinus endoscopic scores.

VAS scores for facial pain and nasal discharge/postnasal drip were significantly improved in the SMIA group. The maxillary endoscopic score was also reduced considerably in the SMIA group. There were no significant differences between the two groups concerning the preoperative Lund–Mackay score, VAS score of nasal obstruction, nasal bleeding, postoperative mucociliary function, and MMA patency.

The study concluded that the SMIA technique helps identify and remove fungal debris that cannot be reached through the MMA and could bring better surgical outcomes.

