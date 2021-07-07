The newly found multi-system inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C) in children seems to be temporarily linked with the new 2019 illness. MIS-C has fever and systemic inflammation that can occur as cardiovascular, pulmonary and neurological (GI) system disorders. Including stomach discomfort, diarrhoea and vomiting, symptoms of GI are observed in most cases.

Every segment of the GI tract may be impacted, but inflammation prevails in the ileum and the colon. Progressive thickening of intestinal walls might lead to light reduction and blockage. The majority of patients with medicinal treatments will have solution of bowel inflammation; nevertheless, surgical resection may be needed in rare cases.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2021/03000/Features_of_Intestinal_Disease_Associated_With.9.aspx