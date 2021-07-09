The study’s goal was to evaluate the efficacy, safety, and side-effect profile of ferric carboxymaltose (FCM) in children and adolescents for treating IDA in paediatric gastroenterology, hepatology, and nutrition. This was a retrospective analysis of all GI patients over the age of 18 with FCM. Pre-infusion, 4 weeks, 3 months, 6 months, and 1 year post-infusion haematological and biochemical data were recorded. Recognized side effects were recorded. During this time, 66 children received FCM. Data on 61 children were analysed, with 5 eliminated due to insufficient data. At the time of administration, the median age was 14 years (IQR 7). Thirty-two percent were boys. Twenty-six were 14 years old. Seven were under the age of five. The median FCM dose administered was 19 mg/kg. At one month after the infusion, the median haemoglobin level increased from 108 to 126 g/L. At 1 month post-infusion, the mean cell volume increased from 80 to 84 fL. After receiving FCM, 48 of the youngsters had their anaemia cured. Two patients reported skin bruising and discoloration as side effects.

FCM appears to be beneficial in correcting IDA in children of all ages and across a wide range of gastrointestinal indications. It is both effective and well tolerated, even in very young individuals.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2021/04000/Ferric_Carboxymaltose_Across_All_Ages_in.4.aspx