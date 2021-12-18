You can barely move through this world without a credit card. Since the pandemic, some retail locations will only accept credit cards to reduce the spread of germs. Some theme parks have gone completely cash-free in order reduce theft and increase safety. And is it even possible to live without online shopping at this point? What many physician investors don’t realize is that choosing the right credit card can improve financial health.

Like so many other personal finance endeavors, choosing a credit card should be based on your individual needs. NerdWallet organizes credit card selection into three categories:

Credit cards that will help you improve your credit score if you currently have issues with past financial mistakes resulting in damaged credit.

Credit cards that are advantageous in terms of interest—this is especially helpful if you carry credit card debt.

Credit cards that can apply your spending to earning rewards.

In addition, you may also want to consider brand-specific credit cards that offer you a discount on retail locations you use frequently, such as Target or Amazon. Once you decide what credit card perks would be the most desirable to you, find out where you stand in terms of credit. CNBC reminds us that the better your credit score is, the better your deals and offers will be from credit card companies. You may be able to negotiate a low interest rate or a higher credit limit.

Also, don’t forget to ask about annual fees. When looking at some of the high-end luxury credit cards, the perks may dazzle you, but if you aren’t going to use the 24-hour concierge service or advanced concert ticket sales, the $599 price tag per year may not be worth it. Be sure to get all fees up front and decide whether the services you will be paying for are worth the cost.

Finally, do a little head-to-head comparison. There are several credit card comparison apps available that will help you get a better understanding of what distinguishes one card for the other. And before making your final decision, if you still have questions, pick up the phone and give them a call. This will not only get you the information you need, but you will also get firsthand experience on how they handle customer service.