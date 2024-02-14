Five Retirement Options That May Appeal to Physicians

Early retirement has gained popularity amongst physicians. According to a 2022 Medical Group Management Association poll, 40% of medical groups reported that doctors left their jobs due to burnout or early retirement, compared to 33% one year prior. However, Naveed Saleh, MD, MS, notes that the choice to cease working as a full-time practicing doctor does not necessarily mean physicians must enter an idle lifestyle.

One option Dr. Saleh suggests is seeking employment with the state government. Organizations like the Medical Board of California assure comprehensive benefits for licensed physicians in California who opt to work in departments like Correctional Health Care Services, the California Department of Health Care Services, and the State Athletic Commission. Additionally, physicians can serve as Disaster Healthcare Volunteers, providing relief medical services in the wake of state or national disasters.

Medical investigation could pique the interest of physicians fascinated by medical mysteries. Dr. Saleh references the Health Quality Investigation Unit (HQIU), which supports the Medical Board of California in investigating alleged legal violations and patient complaints. Physicians can serve as medical consultants and expert reviewers.

Physicians with an entrepreneurial spirit can look into the AMA’s Physician Innovation Network program, which connects clinicians with innovators. According to the AMA, collaborations among doctors, entrepreneurs, business liaisons, and care team members have the potential to significantly improve public health services.

If job flexibility is a major factor, Dr. Saleh recommends that physicians consider taking on the role of “chart reviewer.” Chart reviewers examine patient charts and medical records, following up with treatment, medical intervention, or medication recommendations. For those who value schedule and work-location flexibility, chart reviewers frequently function as needed with remote work options. Lastly, Dr. Saleh notes that physicians with a passion for publishing may choose to follow in the footsteps of writers who held medical degrees, like Anton Chekhov, Arthur Conan Doyle, and Oliver Wendell Holmes. No matter which route a physician takes, there are plenty of exciting options to suit one’s lifestyle desires and requirements upon retirement.