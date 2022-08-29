For a study, researchers sought to develop and examine the odontoid process’s biomechanical capability and fracture characteristics. Odontoid fractures of the second cervical vertebra (C2) are the most typical type of spine fracture in elderly people. The underlying biomechanical fracture mechanism, however, was a subject of very little research. Computed tomography was used to scan a total of 42 C2 human anatomic specimens. The specimens were then divided into 6 groups and put under combined quasi-static loading at angles of −15°, 0°, and 15° in the sagittal plane and −50° and 0° in the transverse plane until they fractured. They measured height, ossification center fusion status, stiffness, yield load, and ultimate load in addition to bone mineral density (BMD). Even though the lowest stiffness, yield load, and ultimate load values were found at a load inclination of 15° in the sagittal plane, there were no statistically significant differences between the study groups (P≥0.235). BMD did not correlate favourably with stiffness (r2=0.082, P=0.07), but it did with yield load (r2=0.350, P<0.001) and ultimate load (r2=0.955, P<0.001). Less data scattering of the biomechanical results could be seen in the specimens where the ossification centers could be distinguished clearly. The direction of the load is just a minor consideration in traumatic fractures of the odontoid process. There was a demonstrable connection between BMD and the biomechanical outcomes. Odontoid fractures, therefore, seem to be a result of an interaction between the degree of the strain and the nature of the bone.

