PARIS (Reuters) – French healthcare company Biomerieux announced on Wednesday the launch of three tests to help fight a coronavirus that has killed thousands worldwide, and the updates lifted BioMerieux’s shares.

BioMerieux, which provides diagnostic solutions to identify the source of disease, said it had finalised development of a SARS-CoV-2 R-GENE test that is expected to get a European ‘CE’ mark.

This product will also be submitted to U.S. regulator, the Food and Drug Administration, for possible authorisation, it added. It is developing two other testing products, which will be submitted to regulators in this year’s second and third quarters.

BioMerieux shares rose 3% in early session trading.

“In the face of the urgency of the COVID-19 epidemic, BioMérieux is committed to provide a comprehensive diagnostic approach that meets the highest performance and quality standards to help physicians mount an effective response to the outbreak,” said Dr. Mark Miller, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of BioMérieux.

Drugmakers and healthcare companies around the world are racing to find products to tackle the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, China has approved the use of Swiss drugmaker Roche’s anti-inflammation drug Actemra for patients who develop severe complications from the coronavirus.

