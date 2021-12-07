Frontal fibrosing alopecia (FFA) is a kind of primary lymphocytic cicatricial alopecia characterized by preferential involvement of the frontotemporal hairline and brows. Since the original description, a growing number of instances have been documented globally, and the clinical characteristics of the condition have been better understood.

However, the pathophysiology is still unclear, and numerous suggestions concerning probable triggering variables—including hormones, neurogenic inflammation, smoking, UV filters, and substances in leave-on face creams—have been proposed. Since this disease can affect siblings and members of the same family, a hereditary basis has also been proposed. Aside from pathophysiology, researchers are focused on therapy. FFA is a chronic illness with no currently available proven or licensed treatment.

Corticosteroids, minoxidil, and calcineurin inhibitors are all often-prescribed topical therapies. 5α-reductase inhibitors, hydroxychloroquine, and retinoids are among the systemic therapies available. Triamcinolone acetonide is also used intralesionally, particularly on the brows. Pioglitazone, naltrexone, tofacitinib, and lasers are among other possible therapies.

Reference:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40257-019-00424-y