For a study, researchers sought to find that full-thickness skin grafts, sometimes known as Full-thickness skin grafts (FTSGs), are efficient procedures for correcting nasal alar defects. Skin from the supraclavicular, preauricular, and postauricular regions was frequently donated. To evaluate how medial cheek FTSGs, used to repair nasal alar abnormalities, affected cosmetic outcomes and side effects. Retrospective records reviews were performed on Mohs surgery patients who received FTSG nasal ala repair between January 2015 and August 2020. Researchers looked at demographic, surgical, and follow-up visit data. A facial plastic surgeon, a Mohs surgeon, and a plastic surgeon rated the cosmesis based on the baseline, defect, and follow-up visit photographs. There were 69 individuals with nasal alar malformations who had FTSG procedures. A noncheek donor site was seen in 18 of 69 individuals (26.1%), while the cheek donor site was present in 51 of 69 patients (73.9%). With no discernible difference between the 2 cohorts, the mean (SD) rater visual analog scale for cheeks was good at 65.9 [13.8] and for noncheekers at 66.1 [15.3] (P=.96). Although it did not achieve significance, there was a noticeable difference in the complication rate by donor location (cheek: 6.9%, noncheek: 16.7%; P=.13). After Mohs micrographic surgery, the cheek was a dependable FTSG donor source for nasal alar abnormalities, with a tendency toward fewer problems.

Source – journals.lww.com