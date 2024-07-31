Functional Impairments and QOL in Adults Seeking Psychiatric Outpatient Treatment

The following is a summary of “Quality of Life and Functioning Impairments Across Psychiatric Disorders in Adults Presenting for Outpatient Psychiatric Evaluation and Treatment,” published in the April 2024 issue of Psychiatry by IsHak et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study comparing the quality of life (QOL) and functioning across different psychiatric disorders in adults seeking treatment and observing if most participants, regardless of diagnosis, reported severe impairments.

They enrolled 2,114 adult participants and employed the Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) to establish diagnoses according to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM). The study utilized various instruments, such as Q-LES-Q for QOL, Work and Social Adjustment Scale (WSAS), Sheehan Disability Scale, and Endicott Work Productivity Scale for functioning, and Quick Inventory of Depressive Symptomatology-Self Report to measure depression.

The result showed a significant prevalence of severe impairments, as 70.6% of participants with psychiatric disorders reported a severely diminished QOL as measured by the Q-LES-Q. Similarly, 59.6% exhibited severe functional impairment based on the WSAS. Additionally, mood disorders were associated with increased reporting of severe QOL and functional impairments compared to other psychiatric diagnoses. The association was statistically significant (all P-values<0.05), with patients experiencing mood disorders also reporting lower overall QOL, poorer functioning, and more severe depressive symptoms compared to the patients without mood disorders.

Investigators concluded that a high prevalence of severe QOL and functioning impairments was observed in individuals with psychiatric disorders, highlighting a particular need for interventions targeting similar aspects, especially in patients with mood disorders.

Source: onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1176/appi.prcp.20230064