The pressure–geometry correlations of the digestive luminal space are measured with the functional luminal imaging probe (FLIP). It gives various luminal characteristics that aid in understanding the pathophysiology of esophageal problems when employed in this manner. There is little data on the potential value of FLIP in pediatrics, and there is no standardized use in children. For a study, researchers intended to explain the use of FLIP at their facility, as well as its safety, practicality, and clinical impact on pediatric esophageal diseases. FLIP recordings were retrieved from the Hospital between February 2018 and January 2021. For demographics and medical history, a chart check was performed. Symptomatology following the surgery was assessed using established dysphagia measures.

About 19 patients with achalasia (n=5), post-myotomy Heller’s dysphagia (n = 3), esophagogastric junction outflow blockage (n=3), congenital esophageal stenosis (n=2); post-esophageal atresia repair stricture (n = 3), and post-fundoplication dysphagia (n=3) were included. There was no significant relationship between integrated relaxation pressure and distensibility index as determined by high-resolution manometry (DI). The use of FLIP allowed us to distinguish between dysphagia caused by esophageal obstruction (DI <2.8 mm2/mmHg) and dysphagia caused by a significant motility issue (DI > 2.8 mm2/mmHg), which informed the recommendation for dilation. In 47% of patients, FLIP resulted in a change in management. At the time of the examination, 47% of the patients were symptom-free. FLIP gave crucial esophageal luminal parameters and so could play a major role in the therapy of juvenile esophageal diseases.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2022/04000/Functional_Luminal_Imaging_Probe_in_the_Management.18.aspx