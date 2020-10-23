The study was done to validate six previously known primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG)-related loci in a Korean population.

rs1900004 in ATOH7 (OR=1.29, p=0.0024); rs1063192 (OR=0.69, p=0.0006), rs2157719 (OR=0.63, p=0.0007) and rs7865618 (OR=0.63, p=0.0006) in CDKN2B-AS1, and rs10483727 in SIX1/SIX6 (OR=0.68, p=7.9E–05) were nominally associated with the risk of POAG. The replication cohorts revealed nominal associations with rs2157719 (OR=0.72, p=0.0135), rs1063192 (OR=0.63, p=0.0007) and rs7865618 (OR=0.52, p=0.0004) in CDKN2B-AS1. A mega-analysis from the entire Korean population revealed significance with rs1063192 (OR=0.77, p=6.0E–05), rs2157719 (OR=0.63, p=0.0007) and rs7865618 (OR=0.58, p=1.9E–06) in CDKN2B-AS1 and with rs10483727 in SIX1/SIX6 (OR=0.79, p=9.4E–05), with the same direction of effect between the discovery association and the replication sample.

The study concluded that the variants near CDKN2B-AS1 and SIX1/SIX6 may require further investigation to obtain more genetic information on POAG development in a Korean population.

Reference: https://bjo.bmj.com/content/early/2020/09/14/bjophthalmol-2020-316089