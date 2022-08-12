For a study, researchers sought to understand that the guidelines on managing gastrointestinal complications in EA patients were published in 2016 by ESPGHAN/NASPGHAN. However, the implementation of these guidelines on gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) management remains poor. To identify any inconsistencies, gaps in current knowledge, and future research directions for GERD management in EA patients, a digital questionnaire was sent to all ESPGHAN EA working group members and members of the International Network of esophageal atresia (INoEA). Of the 40 responses received, 35 clinicians (87.5%) said they routinely prescribed acid suppressive therapy for 1-24 months (median 12). If a patient had GERD symptoms that persisted despite maximal acid suppression therapy, or if there was esophagitis on EGD, 90% of clinicians said they would consider a fundoplication. Half of the clinicians said they referred patients with recurrent strictures or dependence on transpyloric feeds to other specialists. Up to 25% of clinicians also referred all long-gap EA patients for fundoplication, those with the long-term need for acid suppressants, recurrent chest infections, and feeding difficulties. The optimal time for routine acid suppression medication and when to do a fundoplication in patients with EA garnered a wide range of views from survey respondents. To improve evidence-based care for patients with EA, prospective multicenter outcome studies should compare various diagnostic and therapeutic techniques for GERD. Therapeutic complications ought to be one of the trials’ main outcome indicators.

Source: journals.lww.com/jpgn/Fulltext/2022/08000/Management_of_Gastroesophageal_Reflux_Disease_in.7.aspx