BERLIN (Reuters) – The head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said on Tuesday that his optimism about the flattening of the coronavirus infection curve was justified, adding that this would be clearer after Easter.

Lothar Wieler, president of the Robert Koch Institute, told a news conference that the current mortality rate of 0.8% in Germany would rise further.

