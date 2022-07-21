Patients with primary glomerular disease have an absolute risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) that is approximately 2.5 times greater than that of the general population, according to results published in American Journal of Kidney Diseases. Mark Canney, MD, PhD, and colleagues examined the risk for CVD among adults with membranous nephropathy (N=387), minimal change disease (N=226), IgA nephropathy (N=759), and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (N=540). During a median 6.8 years of follow-up, 212 patients (11.1%) experienced CVD (10-year risk, 14.7%; 95% CI, 12.8- 16.8). The incidence rate was high in the overall cohort (24.7 per 1,000 person-years) and for each disease type (range, 12.2-46.1 per 1,000 personyears); it was also higher than that seen in the general population overall (standardized incidence rates, 2.46; 95% CI, 2.12-2.82) and for each disease type (standardized incidence rates, 1.38-3.98). Disease type, baseline eGFR, and proteinuria were associated with a greater risk for CVD. “Consideration of eGFR, proteinuria, and type of glomerular disease may improve risk stratification of CVD in these individuals,” Dr. Canney and colleagues wrote.