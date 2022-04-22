Microvesicles (MVs) have been demonstrated to have profibrinolytic ability, which is elevated in septic shock (SS) patients who have a good result. As a result, for a study, researchers postulated that MVs’ plasmin generation capacity (PGC), which is supported by their ability to lyse thrombus, may impart a protective effect, and studied the processes involved. They discovered that granulocyte MVs (Gran-MVs) from SS patients had a heterogeneous PGC profile driven by the uPA (urokinase)/uPAR system, using an MV-PGC kinetic assay, ELISA, and flow cytometry. The MVs lyse a thrombus in vitro in an uPA/uPAR-dependent manner, as demonstrated by a fluorescent clot lysis test and a lysis front retraction experiment. MV-transmitted fibrinolytic activators accounted for around 30% of the plasma plasminogenolytic capability of patients with SS.

Finally, they discovered that neutrophil elastase corresponded with the impact of high-PGC-capacity plasma and controlled the Gran-MV plasmin production capacity by cleaving uPA-PAI-1 complexes utilizing a multiplex array on plasma from SS patients. Finally, the researchers showed that Gran-MVs’ high PGC level lowered thrombus formation and increased survival, implying that Gran-MVs played a protective function in sepsis.

