For a study, researchers sought to assess GGOp-LC early-phase CT findings following SBRT. Patients with GGOp-LC staged as cTis-2bN0M0 who received SBRT were identified retrospectively. Radiologists’ interpretations and CT-density histograms were used to examine the CT pictures. Treatment outcomes over time were also evaluated. GGOp-LC with pure GGO (pure GGO-LC) (n=31) and part-solid tumours (part solid-LC) (n=102) were studied in 126 patients with 133 cases of GGOp-LC. The average follow-up period was 64.3 months (10.8-178.9 months). At 1 and 3 months following SBRT, the majority of GGOp-LC cases were classified as stable illness (96% [125/130] and 85% [62/73], respectively). The solid component, on the other hand, was frequently misinterpreted as progressing sickness (42% [34/82] and 60% [29/48]). In 47% (61/130) and 86% (63/73) of cases, the GGO component was denser. The median tumor density values increased with time for 25 evaluable pureGGO-LC instances at 3 months (P<0.001). The median regions of CT density of more than or equal to -160 HU increased over time for 48 evaluable part-solid-LC instances at 3 months (P<0.001). GGOp-LC patients had a 5-year overall survival rate of 78.0%. There was no local or regional recurrence. SBRT for GGOp-LC had good clinical results, with no local or regional recurrence. It should be emphasized that most GGOp-LC maintains stable illness, the solid component grows in size, and the GGO component becomes denser in early-phase follow-up CT images after SBRT. At 1 and 3 months after treatment, CT outcomes of most ground-glass opacity predominant lung cancer cases treated with stereotactic body radiation were evaluated as stable disease. On the other hand, the solid component was frequently misinterpreted as illness progression. The component of ground-glass opacity was regarded as being denser. Overall survival was 78.0% after 5 years, with no local or regional recurrence.

Source:www.clinical-lung-cancer.com/article/S1525-7304(22)00064-X/fulltext