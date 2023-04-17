The iconic stage is back, bringing a unique education format with discussion topics that add an unexpected twist to neurology. It features interactive programs and storytelling sessions that educate, entertain, and inspire, including:
- Opportunities to compete in neurology-themed game shows like NeuroFeud, Trivia, Pictionary, Neuro-Jeopardy, Neurology on the Screen, and NeuroZone. Are you ready to get your game face on? Sign up to compete!
- Panels include topics focusing on women in neurology, leading through adversity, and looking at neurology on a global scale. Offer your insight by participating in the panel Lost In Translation. Sign up to share your stories about dealing with patients from a different culture or language background.
- Unique programming like the Neurology of Shakespeare and the Neurology of Wine Tasting.
For a full schedule of HeadTalks sessions please visit: https://www.aan.com/msa/public/events/programs/45?hub=1