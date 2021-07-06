Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a well-known consequence of inflammatory bowel illness in children (IBD). Despite the higher thrombosis risk in this population, prophylaxis is not routinely employed, and there is no written guidance for thrombosis prevention. To better understand the impact of thrombosis in this cohort, the study examined children with IBD who had or did not have a VTE from 2009 to 2017, using the Pediatric Health Information System inpatient database.

VTE was associated with longer median hospital stays (11 vs 5 days), the need for intensive care unit admission (30.2 percent vs 4.8 percent), higher median adjusted costs ($32.8k vs $12.3k) and hospital charges ($96.6k vs $36k), and in-hospital death (1.5 percent vs 0.2 percent) (P 0.001 in all comparisons). Given the link between VTE and high morbidity, death, and cost, these data underline the need of determining and implementing appropriate interventions to lower VTE rates in children with IBD.

Reference: https://journals.lww.com/jpgn/Abstract/2021/05000/Health_and_Financial_Burdens_Associated_With.25.aspx