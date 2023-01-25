As the age of introduction of peanut products increases, the preventive benefit of early introduction of peanut products into the diet decreases, according to a study published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology. Using data from three randomized controlled trials, Gideon Lack, MB, BCh, FRCPCH, and colleagues sought to assess the timing of the introduction of peanut products and optimal target populations to prevent peanut allergy in the general population. They found that the population disease burden was only reduced 4.6% after targeting only the highest-risk infants with severe eczema. When peanuts were introduced to the diet of all infants, at 4 months with eczema and 6 months without eczema, a 77% reduction in peanut allergy was estimated. With every month of delayed introduction, the estimated reduction in peanut allergy diminished. Peanut allergy was reduced by 33% if introduction was delayed to 12 months.