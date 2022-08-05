For a study, researchers’ goal was to again analyze the Balanced Solutions in Intensive Care Study (BASICS) outcomes through hierarchical endpoint analysis with a win ratio. Patients holding full information in BASICS trial were chosen for the process. BASICS differentiated balanced solutions (Plasma Lye 148) versus 0.9% saline in critically ill patients acquiring a fluid challenge. The win rate was calculated as follows: 90-day mortality, receiving kidney replacement therapy, hospital LOS (days), and intensive care unit LOS was used as hierarchical endpoints. Unstratified and stratified methods were employed. Subgroup research was processed in patients with traumatic brain injury. A total of 10,490 patients were involved in the research, resulting in 27,587,566 unique combinations for unstratified WR. The unstratified Win ratio was 1.02 (95% CI 0.97; 1.07), the same as stratified WR. No stratum in the stratified study outcome in particular aspects. Subgroup research confirmed the optimal harm of average solutions in traumatic brain injury patients (WR 0.80; 95% CI 0.64; 0.99). In the reanalysis of BASICS, a win rate study largely replicated the outcomes of the main trial, yielding neutral conclusions except for the subgroup of patients with traumatic brain accidents where a signal of harm was found.

