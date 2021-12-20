The function of histone deacetylase enzymes in the pathophysiology of asthma and chronic respiratory illnesses is becoming more acknowledged. Similarly, histone deacetylase enzymes’ potential therapeutic value in illness therapy is emerging. The significance of histone deacetylases (HDAC) and their inhibitors in asthma and chronic obstructive lung disease are reviewed in this study.

HDAC can catalyze the hydrolysis of acetyl groups on histone lysine residues, resulting in the condensation and coiling of chromosomal DNA around histones and thereby controlling gene expression. Histone deacetylase inhibitors target HDAC specifically or widely, as well as nonhistone targets. Some have been utilized in cancer therapeutics for some time, but they have only lately been recommended in the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory lung illnesses.

Histone deacetylase expression in normal and sick airways and pulmonary tissue, as well as the effects of histone deacetylase inhibitors on structural and inflammatory cells in the lung, including cell proliferation, differentiation, apoptosis, and senescence, have all advanced dramatically. Many of these results may have relevance for treating asthmatic airway inflammation, remodeling, and hyperresponsiveness.

Reference:journals.lww.com/co-allergy/Abstract/2014/02000/Histone_deacetylases_and_their_inhibitors__new.9.aspx