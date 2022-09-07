Promoting sexual health (SH) and reproductive health (RH) in people with rheumatoid arthritis requires a patient-centered approach. For a study, researchers sought to characterize and analyze the definitions of SH and RH provided by Mexican outpatients with rheumatoid arthritis.

Free-text comments from 219 and 223 descriptions of patients’ SH and RH definitions underwent qualitative and quantitative content analysis. A thorough system of overarching themes, groups, and subgroups was created for each definition. In addition, the categories’ representational underpinnings and the environment in which they were produced were examined. To understand how patients defined SH and RH, both quantitative and qualitative content analyses were used. The study was given internal review board approval.

Ten key themes were identified for each definition, and their assigned frequencies varied across the SH and RH definitions and between patient groups that were integrated based on age, education, and sex. The shared key themes and categories and the simultaneous management of SH- and RH-related materials inside each definition were examples of how both definitions have comparable contents. A unifying core for the elements of both definitions was established by the primary theme of “overall prevention-patient oriented care.” At the subcategory level, a range of interpretations was also noticeable.

In the population, SH content might be identified by pair references, linked disorders and their effects, and personal efforts at prevention. RH, on the other hand, set itself apart by focusing largely on the biological aspects of the reproductive function, which were necessary at a certain period of life to cement a family project.

