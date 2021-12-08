Ankylosing spondylitis (AS) is a chronic inflammatory condition that can gradually limit spine motion. The purpose of this study was to see how smoking cessation impacts disease activity, psychological state, physical mobility, lung function, and quality of life in AS patients.

On 92 patients with AS, this was a longitudinal, single-blind, controlled, and observational study. The Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Index (BASDAI), Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Functional Index, Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Metrology Index, chest expansion, Short-Form 36, and Ankylosing Spondylitis Quality of Life were also examined. Smokers (group 1 = 54) and nonsmokers (group 2 = 38) were divided into two groups. The smokers were subsequently divided into two groups: those who quit (group 1a = 17) and those who did not (group 1b = 37). Patients in groups 1a and 1b were compared in terms of baseline data and data 6 months after quitting smoking. Furthermore, the baseline data and data 6 months after smoking cessation for group 1a participants were statistically compared.

With the exception of BASDAI, there was no statistically substantial distinction between 1a and 1b at 6 months in terms of the examined parameters. The Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Disease Activity Index in group 1a was substantially lower than that in group 1b (p = 0.02). BASDAI (p = 0.001), Bath Ankylosing Spondylitis Functional Index (p = 0.001), chest expansion (p = 0.001), ankylosing spondylitis quality of life (p = 0.003), and subparameters physical function (p = 0.015), physical role strength (p = 0.05), power/live/vitality (p = 0.025), social functioning (p = 0.039), pain (p = 0.036). Short-Form 36 measured general health perception (p = 0.05), forced expiratory volume in the first second (p = 0.003), and forced vital capacity (p = 0.007).

In patients with AS who quit smoking, the researchers saw significant improvements in disease activity, physical mobility, and quality of life.

Reference:journals.lww.com/jclinrheum/Abstract/2019/10000/How_Does_Smoking_Cessation_Affect_Disease.3.aspx